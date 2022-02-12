Joe Rogan Reportedly Replaced by Michael Bisping for UFC 271

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

Joe Rogan is no longer scheduled to appear as part of the broadcast team for UFC 271 on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston.

After MMA Fighting reported Friday night that Rogan was being replaced by former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the UFC released a statement to the outlet saying the longtime fight commentator had a "scheduling conflict" and would return for UFC 272.

Rogan has come under fire in recent weeks for issues related to his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Spotify.

First, several high-profile musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, told Spotify they wanted their music removed from the platform if it was going to allow Rogan to spread "misinformation" about COVID-19 and vaccines on his podcast.

Rogan issued an apology on Instagram and said he made an agreement with Spotify to label episodes that may be considered controversial and would try to have guests with other perspectives on the hugely popular show, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

"If I pissed you off, I'm sorry," he said. "I'm not trying to promote misinformation. I'm not trying to be controversial."

That was followed by old clips from the podcast surfacing which featured him using a racial slur, per Ben Sisario of the New York Times. Spotify removed around 70 episodes of the podcast as a result.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rogan once again apologized on Instagram, saying it was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly."

He's continued to produce podcasts in wake of the controversies, most recently posting an interview with theoretical physicist Steven E. Koonin on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bisping will slide in alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier for Saturday's broadcast.

UFC 272, when Rogan is scheduled to return, is set for March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.