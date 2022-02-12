Sean Payton Says It's a Good Idea to Call Cowboys' Mike McCarthy amid Rumors About HC

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy apparently doesn't have to watch over his shoulder for Sean Payton potentially taking his job.

Payton told PFT Live he hasn't spoken to McCarthy since retiring, but he might reach out to put McCarthy's mind at ease (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

"You know what, it’s a good idea because I felt like it took place for a while with Jason Garrett, a good friend of mine who I coached with at the Giants. Still a close friend to this day, and I consider Mike someone who's a close friend. Mike's done it long enough. We both entered the league as head coaches the same year in '06. We're of the same age and we're of the same background. Look, our paths have been different. I'm his big fan, and I think he's one of those guys who's a fantastic coach."

As Florio noted, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long been a fan of Payton and nearly hired him in 2019. It's enough to create speculation, especially with McCarthy already on the hot seat.

Dallas had a disappointing end to the 2021 season, suffering a first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jones refused to endorse McCarthy as the coach going forward immediately after the loss, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones later stood by McCarthy and said his job was never in question, while also clarifying his position on Payton.

"I understand the speculation. Sean is an outstanding coach," Jones told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "But I haven’t talked to him and am not in any way part of his departure there in New Orleans."

Payton stepped down as coach of the Saints after finishing 2021 with a 9-8 record, the team's first year without a playoff berth since 2016. He totaled 152 wins across 15 seasons in New Orleans, although he didn't rule out a return to the sidelines.

"I don't know what's next," he told reporters in January.

His latest comments still indicate he isn't angling for the Cowboys job, which is good news for McCarthy.