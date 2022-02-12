Rob Gronkowski Thinks 'Beast' Tom Brady Will Return to NFL 'in a Couple of Years'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski doesn't think Tom Brady's NFL career is over.

Speaking to USA Today's Josh Peter, Gronkowski explained he thinks Brady will take a couple of years off to recharge before coming back.

"The guy can play at any age," Gronkowski said. "If he’s 50 years old, he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime."

