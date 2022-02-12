TMZ: Floyd Mayweather Says No Incident with Bodyguard, Fan amid Police Investigation

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has denied he or anyone from his team was part of an alleged fight at a restaurant in Los Angeles, per TMZ Sports.

A police investigation is underway after a man said he was assaulted by one of Mayweather's bodyguards around 6 p.m. local time Thursday at Yard House.

According to the police report, the man said he was filming the superstar boxer, who then got upset and started an altercation. A member of Mayweather's security team then allegedly assaulted the man and tried to get him to delete the video on his phone.

Witnesses tell a different story, however, saying the member of the security team simply knocked the cell phone out of the alleged victim's hands. The man fell to the ground in dramatic fashion despite not being hit, per TMZ.

A rep for Mayweather says he simply left the restaurant without incident because it was too crowded.

The 44-year-old is also facing a lawsuit from Logan Paul after allegedly failing to pay the boxer from their exhibition bout in June 2021.