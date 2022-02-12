Russell Wilson Says 'My Hope and Goal Is to' Stay with Seahawks amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/John McCoy

Despite nearly a year of trade speculation, Russell Wilson clarified Friday on Mad Dog Radio that he wants to remain with the Seattle Seahawks:

"I've been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle," Wilson said (h/t Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk). "My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision; that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different."

Wilson has two more years on his contract with Seattle, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in January that the quarterback "wants to explore his options" this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that many expect a split between Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Wilson.

The two have spent 10 years together, winning one Super Bowl and reaching another, but the squad is coming off a disappointing 7-10 season. Though Wilson missed three games because of injury, other roster holes were apparent and could prevent the team from contending in 2022 (including a poor offensive line and a pass defense that ranked 31st).

Despite the question marks, Wilson has remained publicly loyal. The quarterback has said it's his "hope" to stay in Seattle and has not demanded a trade.