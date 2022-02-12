Olympic Ice Dancing Results 2022: Rhythm Dance Top Scorers, Highlights

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France sit in first place halfway through the ice dance competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The duo scored 90.83 in the rhythm dance, topping the 22 other teams in Beijing, China.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov sit in second place after scoring 88.85 in Saturday's competition, while the American teams of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are close behind.

The medals will be awarded after the free dance portion, which will take place Monday at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Rhythm Dance Standings

1. Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron (FRA): 90.83

2. Victoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov (ROC): 88.85

3. Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue (USA): 87.13

4. Madison Chock / Evan Bates (USA): 84.14

5. Alexandra Stepanova / Ivan Burkin (ROC): 84.09

Full results via Olympics.com.

Papadakis and Cizeron not only produced the best score on Saturday, it was the best in this event's history with an outstanding showing:

The French team posted a 51.65 element score and earned high marks in each of the program components, notably scoring a 9.96 in the interpretation of music/timing. Papadakis and Cizeron are an obvious a favorite after taking silver four years ago in PyeongChang, South Korea, to go with four world championships together.

Despite the past success, this event is still open with several experienced teams looking to top the medal stand.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov are coming off a world championship in 2021 and already won gold in Beijing during the team competition for the Russian Olympic Committee, making them tough to beat.

The Americans also looked good during the team competition on the way to a silver medal. Hubbell and Donohue led the rhythm dance portion, while Chock and Bates posted the best score in free dance.

A skating error hurt Chock and Bates in their latest run, but they remain in the hunt for a medal with their overall performance:

Hubbell and Donohue also performed well in their latest showing:

Neither American team has an Olympic medal or world championship in ice dancing, but both have been close. Each peaked at second place in the world championship, while Hubbell and Donohue finished in fourth place in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

The talent is there for an even better showing in Beijing.

A third American team also qualified for the finals with Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker sitting in 11th:

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri remain within striking distance as well and are experienced enough to get to the podium.

It means while Papadakis and Cizeron have the lead through Day 1, the athletes must be at their best to take home gold.