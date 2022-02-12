Odell Beckham Jr. Says He'd Take Less Money in Next Contract to Remain with Rams

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in remaining with the Los Angeles Rams beyond the 2021 season.

While speaking with reporters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, Beckham was asked if he would take less money to remain in L.A. for the 2022 season. He responded, "yeah, of course!"

“This place, it feels good in my heart," Beckham said. "It feels like a home.”

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams worth up to $4.25 million in November after being waived by the Cleveland Browns, and he almost certainly would have to sacrifice salary to remain in L.A. in 2022.

The Rams are projected to be over the salary cap by more than $13 million, according to OverTheCap. In addition to Beckham, the franchise could also have to attempt to retain players like Von Miller, Darious Williams and Sony Michel, who are all set to be unrestricted free agents.

If Beckham doesn't re-sign with the Rams, there's no question he'll end up with another solid team in 2022. He told reporters earlier this week that he was "very close" to joining either the New England Patriots or New Orleans Saints after being released by the Browns, and those teams could express interest in the veteran again during the offseason.

Beckham also was interested in joining the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If the Packers lose Davante Adams in free agency, they could end up pursuing Beckham. However, it's unclear if the three-time Pro Bowler would be OK with playing in Green Bay without four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be playing elsewhere in 2022.

Beckham has revived his career in just a short period with the Rams. In eight regular-season games, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He's added 19 catches for 236 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games.

However, if he remains with the Rams, his role could be a little different in 2022. Robert Woods is expected to return from a torn ACL, so Beckham would compete with him and Van Jefferson for targets while Cooper Kupp continues to act as the team's No. 1 receiver.