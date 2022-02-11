Bengals' Joe Burrow Says He's 'Chasing Aaron Rodgers to Try to Be the Best'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to play in the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL, and he told reporters Friday that he's aiming to reach one specific quarterback's level in order to be the best.

"I'm chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best," Burrow said. "He's been doing it for a long time."

Rodgers won his fourth MVP award, which was his second straight, on Thursday night after leading the Green Bay Packers to yet another NFC North division title. In 16 regular-season games, he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Burrow also included former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in that elite category.

Brady, who recently announced his retirement, is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP, among numerous other accolades. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes in 2021 for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, also had another impressive season, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

If those players are who Burrow is chasing, he's certainly on the right path. The 25-year-old completed 70.4 percent of his passes this season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. His 2021 season has been remarkable, especially considering it was his first full season after tearing his ACL as a rookie in 2020.

The Bengals are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, and a lot of that has to do with Burrow. And while he knows Sunday's game could do a lot for his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, that's the last thing on his mind.

"I try not to think about that kind of stuff because I think if you go down that road, you start worrying about the wrong things," Burrow said. "So I've tried to stay focused on the job at hand."

The Rams are considered the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings, but Burrow and the Bengals likely won't go down without a fight.

