USA Men's Team Defeats Canada to Remain Undefeated in Olympics Hockey 2022 Action

The United States and Canadian men's hockey teams renewed their rivalry Friday night (Saturday in Beijing) in their first meeting at the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the Americans coming out on top 4-2 at National Indoor Stadium.

Team USA opened the Olympics with an 8-0 win over China and brought that momentum into Friday's game against Canada. However, the Americans did get out to a rough start, allowing Canadian defenseman Mat Robinson to score just 1:24 into the first period to give his country an early 1-0 lead.

It didn't take long for David Quinn's side to answer, though, as U.S. captain Andy Miele scored at 2:34 in the first period to knot things up 1-1.

That first tally was all the Americans needed to get the juices flowing, as forward Ben Meyers gave the United States a 2-1 lead, an advantage they would not surrender, just before the first period came to a close.

The United States came out flying again in the second period, using their speed to slice through Canadian defenders. Early in the frame, the Americans caught Team Canada goaltender Eddie Pasquale in a bad position behind the net and found Brendan Brisson out front to help give the U.S. a 3-1 lead.

However, just before the second period ended, Canada's Corban Knight scored on a two-on-one to cut into the U.S.'s lead, making it 3-2 entering the final frame. It certainly felt like the Canadian's had the momentum heading into the third period, but the Americans regained their two-goal lead when Kenny Agostino scored on a slap shot to give his country a 4-2 lead.

It was certainly a goal Pasquale should have stopped, and that seemed like a common theme for the Canadian goaltender on Friday night. The 31-year-old allowed a couple of soft goals, and it won't be surprising if Canada coach Claude Julien opts to start Devon Levi moving forward.

As for U.S. goaltender Strauss Mann, he was shaky early, but got stronger as the game went on, which is a good sign for the Americans as they gear up for a deep run in this tournament.

In addition, the Americans were certainly at a disadvantage in the size matchup against Canada, but their speed, versatility and discipline ultimately ended up being the difference-maker on Friday.

With its win over Canada, Team USA is now considered the favorite to earn the top seed in Group A entering the elimination round. The Americans will face Germany in their third and final group stage game, while the Canadians will face China.

Notable Stats

Strauss Mann, G, USA: 35 saves on 37 shots

Eddie Pasquale, G, CAN: 23 saves on 27 shots

Andy Miele, F, USA: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

Eric Staal, F, CAN: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P

Kenny Agostino, F, USA: 1 G, 0 A, 1 P

Mat Robinson, D, CAN: 1 G, 0 A, 1 P