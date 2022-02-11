Victor Cruz Talks Threatening to Cut Odell Beckham Jr.'s Hair, More in B/R AMA

Brian Ach/AP Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV

Former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz is very familiar with what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

The Pro Bowler helped the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl XLVI during the 2011 season to win their second championship in four years.

Cruz played a key role in their NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. He had 10 receptions and 142 yards in the Giants' 20-17 overtime win.

Ahead of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Cruz sat down for a B/R AMA to answer questions about former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., the future of the Giants with new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen and more.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

SPONSORED QUESTION: Victor, so I understand you’re here on behalf of Captain Morgan with this Super Bowl Punch Bowl. Tell us more about this creation and how I get my hands on one

Unfortunately, the sweepstakes is over. There was one lucky winner but it’s just a sick creation. There’s a bluetooth speaker on the bottom. The bowl fits 4 gallons. There is a live scoreboard on it and you’ll actually see TDs when they happen on the bowl. There’s a matte black finish to it. It has this nice little laser light show. It’s just a cool, unnecessary, but very necessary thing to have on Super Bowl Sunday.

@CJShoe Any good memories or stories with OBJ or Sterling Shepard coming onto the team as rookies?

With Odell, I remember vividly threatening to cut his hair. He came in with the blonde and we were like ‘what is he doing.’ We threatened him in the locker room, held him down, had scissors. He didn’t like that very much.

With Sterling, he was the snack guy so we just made sure he always had us well fed.

@Gut44 Speaking of new… thoughts on the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll hiring?

I’m excited for Brian Daboll specifically, especially given the outstanding work he has put in with Josh Allen. If he can do half of what he has done with Josh Allen for Daniel Jones, this could be a great year. It’s an important year for the Giants and hopefully turning this ship around.

@FitchKarma66 What do you think of the Washington Commanders new identity/name/logo?

The Washington Commanders team name is not my favorite if we’re being honest. It didn’t resonate with me. It didn’t feel indicative of Washington. It just didn’t sit well with me. The logos and jerseys are ok. I always liked the classic colors they had. I like red, white and blue a bit more anyway.

@FleekBoi Did you ever consider other sports? Or was it always football?

Karate, baseball, basketball and football ironically was the last sport I started at around 11 years old. I wanted to be a basketball player first but when I found out they gave more scholarships for football I decided to try that.

@BigKDawg Did you have a backup plan if it weren’t for football?

I wanted to work with kids whether it was a guidance counselor or something else just to prepare them for the next stage of their lives. That’s why I started my foundation to get kids ready for what the world is really like .

@KyldishRambino What was it like getting to collab with Nike on a shoe? What’s your all-time favorite sneaker?

Collabing with Nike was probably the most epic thing I’ve done to date especially because it’s a prestigious brand. To go inside those walls and share my ideas, you can see everything taking shape and seeing people put things into motion. Within 30-45 mins, the designers were already sketching things. If I had a favorite sneaker of all time, it’s the black cement 3. Came out in ‘88. I love all the nuances that went into that shoe with its history.

@LLingolnb22 Why No. 80?

To be honest, I didn’t choose it. It chose me. I had the No. 3 in preseason, but at the time when I made the team I could only have a team number or an 80s number. The first time I got to the locker room, I saw the No. 80 jersey in my locker and from there it just kinda stuck. If the rules had been different, absolutely would have stuck with the No. 3. I think everything comes full circle so I’m happy Sterling can rock the No. 3.

@CatchKitchell12 Story behind the salsa?

I’m half Puerto-Rican. I learned Bachata, Meringue, everything in the book growing up. When I got older, I understood the girls at the parties would want to dance with you. Fast forward, our coach when I made the team was part Mexican. I remember telling him if I had my first catch I would do something and once I got into the endzone I did. My grandmother at the time told me whenever I scored she wanted me to do that every time so I did it.

@DilPreet1 What was the best thing about being a Giant?

The love you get when you’re a Giant that fans see you whether it’s at a grocery store or a mall or at the game. I feel like they show you love in a way that is different from anyone else. The love I get from them is like nothing else. I don’t think I’ve had to pay for a meal in quite some time in NJ.

@Just_in_Time This year is the 10th anniversary of your SB XLVI win over NE. What’s your favorite memory from that game?

Probably Tom Coughlin’s speech the night before. This one was a little bit special. You could tell it was a little bit more special. He had some really great words for us and I just remember that moment. It almost felt like we won the game right there. We wouldn’t let anything else affect us. It was a beautiful thing.

@Jalalo Name your all-time Giants 3 WR (set you can include yourself)...

Amani Toomer, Plaxico Burress and then myself obviously. Gotta get myself in there. Hakeem Nicks and a bunch of guys could be honorable mentions.

@Waldman The best WR in the league rn is ______

I’m going to go Cooper Kupp. I just think he does it all. Whatever you need as a WR, he just checks all those boxes. He really gets everything done.

@RyneStoneCowboy If Tom Brady is the GOAT but Eli and friends beat him twice in the Super Bowl, would that make Eli the GOAT?

Yes. Anytime you put Eli Manning and the word ‘GOAT’ in the same sentence, I’m just going to say yes. He’s one of the best to do it. His attention, approach, for all those reasons, yes. He took down Brady twice. Undefeated Brady and then round two Brady t in my mind the football gods, you never know. He did it again in dramatic fashion, nice deep ball to Mario in the corner. He’s the GOAT as well as the GOAT slayer.

@HaasDaBoss Rams or Bengals?

I’m going Rams. I want to see my man Odell win, but those Cincy WRs are scary man. Joe Burrow has this confidence you don’t see often in a second year QB.