Logan Paul Suing 'F--king Scumbag' Floyd Mayweather for Lack of Payment from Fight

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Logan Paul is suing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather over a lack of payment from their June exhibition.

"It's Floyd Mayweather," Paul told TMZ Sports. "Before we fought him, we were kind of willing to do whatever. Now after the fact, we're kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he's a f--king scumbag."

Paul also said that he allowed "people who aren't a professional promotional company to control" how the fight money was handled which he admitted was a mistake.

Jake Paul alluded to the lawsuit on Monday, alleging that Mayweather has yet to honor the financial agreement he made with Logan, per the Mirror's Donagh Corby. Jake added his brother's representatives were "pressuring [Mayweather] both legally and behind the scenes."

Logan also lobbed the allegation on Twitter in January:

While it's unclear how much million Paul still needs to collect, he told TMZ Sports in May he was expecting to earn as much as $20 million from fighting Mayweather.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported the pay-per-view was projected to surpass 1 million buys, presumably netting each fighter a healthy sum from the PPV sales in addition to whatever guarantee they arranged.