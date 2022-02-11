Drake Betting $1.6M in Bitcoin on Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. in SB 56 vs. Bengals

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Drake is betting big on the Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, the rap superstar revealed he placed three different bets in Bitcoin on the Rams and Beckham totaling $1.6 million.

"All bets are in on the family," Drake wrote in the caption.

Beckham responded in the comments: "it's time."

His bets are $600,000 on the Rams to win outright, $500,000 on Beckham to go over 62.5 receiving yards and $500,000 on Beckham to go over 0.5 touchdowns.

Of the three bets placed by Drake, Beckham touchdowns is probably the riskiest. He only has one score in three playoff games. Cooper Kupp has caught four of Matthew Stafford's six touchdown passes this postseason.

Drake and Beckham have built a friendship over the years. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was one of several professional athletes who appeared in Drake's music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later" released in 2020.

The addition of Beckham has paid off huge for the Rams in the postseason after he had 305 yards and five touchdowns on 27 receptions in eight games with Los Angeles during the regular season.

In three playoff games, Beckham has 19 receptions, 236 yards and one touchdown. The 29-year-old had a season-high nine receptions for 113 yards in Los Angeles' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.