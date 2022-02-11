NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Domantas Sabonis Deadline Trade Discussed by Suns, Pacers

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Despite having the best record in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns were at least willing to take a trade call about star center Deandre Ayton.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Suns and Indiana Pacers " had brief dialogue" about a deal involving Ayton and Domantas Sabonis before Sabonis was traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Lowe noted the talks "did not get far" and "may have been mostly informal and broadly exploratory—and aimed at the future rather than anything now."

There is certainly no reason for the Suns to trade Ayton right now as they pursue a championship, but the long-term outlook does at least make it sensible the front office would listen.

Ayton can become a restricted free agent this summer. His negotiations with the Suns last offseason about a contract extension didn't result in a deal.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, talks between the two sides stalled when Suns governor Robert Sarver was reluctant to give Ayton a full five-year max worth a guaranteed $172.5 million, which could have reached $207 million with escalators.

Sarver's history as an NBA team owner shows he has taken measures to cut costs with the roster when he can.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported after the Suns' failed talks with Ayton that one league executive called Sarver "cheap" for not making a max offer.

Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, is signed through the 2023-24 season. He will earn $37.9 million over the next two seasons combined, per Spotrac. The 25-year-old is averaging 19.0 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.

By comparison, Ayton averages 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 34 starts. He has evolved into a fantastic defensive player in the paint and one of the biggest reasons the Suns rank fourth in defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.com.

The Pacers wound up dealing Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson on Tuesday.

Ayton and the Suns are looking to get back to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season. Their 45-10 record is the best in the league, 4.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.