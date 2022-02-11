Luka Doncic Calls Trading Kristaps Porzingis 'Shocking' After Mavericks Beat Clippers

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Luka Doncic was as surprised as everybody else to see Kristaps Porzingis traded by the Dallas Mavericks.

"I didn't expect it," Doncic told reporters following the team's 112-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. "It was shocking. I was still a little bit sleepy."

The three-time All-Star added the Mavs are "going to miss KP."

"We were building something great here," he said. "It didn't obviously work out. I wish him the best, and we've got two new guys who are welcome."

While a Porzingis trade didn't come to feel as inevitable as the James Harden and Ben Simmons swap, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported last February the Mavericks had "quietly gauged the trade market" for the Latvian big man.

More unexpected than the trade itself was what Dallas got back.

Spencer Dinwiddie struggled mightily in his first year with the Washington Wizards, shooting 37.6 percent from the floor. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on Jan. 31 the Wizards were hopeful of moving Dinwiddie because "he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don't want him there."

Davis Bertans, meanwhile, is a stretch big who's only hitting 31.9 percent of his threes this year.

There isn't even much benefit for Dallas in shedding Porzingis' contract because Dinwiddie and Bertans basically combine to make as much money over the same period of time.

In time, the Mavericks' reasoning for offloading Porzingis when they did may become clear.

The 26-year-old has battled injuries throughout his career—he's currently out of action because of a bone bruise in his right knee—which is less than ideal when he had such a significant part in Dallas' long-term plans.

The dynamic between Porzingis and Doncic could have been more fractured than the organization was willing to admit publicly.

Is it totally a coincidence that Doncic dropped 51 points, nine rebounds and six assists immediately after the trade?

The Mavericks staked their future in Porzingis being the ideal complementary star for Doncic. Now, it's back to the drawing board for general manager Nico Harrison as he builds the roster around the young star.