Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Decision on NFL Future Is Coming in 'Near Future'

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on a repeat of last offseason.

While questions about whether he would retire or return to the Green Bay Packers remained a major storyline for significant time ahead of the 2021 campaign, he revealed that will not be the case before the 2022 season.

"There will be a decision in the near future," he said during Thursday's press conference after winning the league MVP. "I'm not going to keep a lot of people waiting."

He also told reporters, "A lot of things were done to make me feel really special and important to the present, the past and the future of the franchise," which seemed to suggest some of his previous concerns from last offseason are not still lingering over the decision-making process.

"Should I feel like it's my time to move on and do something else, I'll be eternally grateful for the Packers organization, the fan base and all the incredible 17 years worth of memories and friendships," he added.

There may have been some frustration from Packers fans before the 2021 season when Rodgers' future was somewhat in doubt, but he is a franchise icon who only added to his legacy this past year while winning the fourth MVP of his career.

The one-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro selection and 10-time Pro Bowler completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading Green Bay to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Packers were 13-3 in games he started and seemed primed to reach the Super Bowl, but they fell short of the sport's biggest stage once again with a loss in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay has been a Super Bowl contender almost every year with Rodgers under center but has not advanced past the NFC portion of the playoffs since the 2010 campaign.

Perhaps that failure will drive Rodgers to return to the Packers and chase a second Lombardi Trophy. Or he may go to another team with the thought that the NFC North squad has reached its ceiling with him under center.

Whatever his decision, it seems like it won't take too long into the offseason.