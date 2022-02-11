Report: James Harden to Wear No. 1 with 76ers; No. 13 Retired for Wilt Chamberlain

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden will wear No. 1 for his new team, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Harden wore No. 13 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, but it is retired in Philadelphia in honor of Wilt Chamberlain.

Harden and Paul Millsap are heading to the Sixers after a blockbuster deal on Thursday that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks back to the Nets, a move that sent reverberations around the NBA.

Harden will pair with MVP favorite Joel Embiid, giving the Sixers one of the scariest inside-outside pairings in recent memory.