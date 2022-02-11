Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton

Maddie Meyer/Gages

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the Class of 2022 on Thursday night, highlighted by defensive lineman Richard Seymour, offensive tackle Tony Boselli and head coach Dick Vermeil.

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time champion with the New England Patriots (2001-08) and Oakland Raiders (2009-12).

Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, establishing himself as one of the top offensive tackles in football during his career. But it lasted just seven seasons (1995-01) and 91 total games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a factor that worked against him with voters until this year.

LeRoy Butler was a four-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and a one-time champion who spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers (1990-01) and was one of the best safeties of his generation.

Sam Mills was a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro linebacker, posting seven seasons with 100 or more tackles with the New Orleans Saints (1986-94) and Carolina Panthers (1995-97). His 1,265 tackles are the 22nd most in NFL history.

Bryant Young played 14 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers (1994-07) and was a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and one-time champion. The defensive tackle had five seasons with eight or more sacks.

Vermeil served as the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-82), St. Louis Rams (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05), winning a title, reaching two Super Bowls and winning 120 regular-season games.

There were some players who could argue they were snubbed, however.

Devin Hester presented one of the more interesting cases in recent memory. His 20 total return touchdowns (regular season and playoffs) is the most in NFL history. He's the greatest return man the game has ever seen, which translated to four Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods in his 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears (2006-13), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016) and Seattle Seahawks (2016).

Hester was never quite as effective from scrimmage, finishing his career with 255 receptions for 3,311 yards and 16 touchdowns. He never posted more than 57 receptions in a season or 757 receiving yards.

But he was a true game-changer on special teams and arguably a deserving Hall of Famer for that impact alone.

DeMarcus Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection in his 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys (2005-13) and Denver Broncos (2014-16). He finished his career with 138.5 sacks, twice leading the NFL in the category, and registered eight seasons with double-digit sacks.

One of the big questions coming into the night was which of the three wideouts on the ballot, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, would get in, if any. All made a strong case:

Holt: Seven-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro, 16th in all-time receiving yards (13,382), 22nd in receptions (920), 74 receiving touchdowns, one title in 11 seasons. Led the NFL in receiving yards twice and receptions once.

Johnson: Seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, 11th all time in both receptions (1062) and receiving yards (14,185), 70 receiving touchdowns in 14 seasons. Led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice each.

Wayne: Six-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro, 10th all time in both receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345), 82 receiving touchdowns, one title in 14 seasons. Led the NFL in receiving yards once.

Ultimately, the voters went didn't choose any.

Linebacker Zach Thomas led the NFL in sacks twice and finished his career fifth in total tackles (1,734). He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro in 13 seasons, 12 of them (1996-07) with the Miami Dolphins.

Like Thomas, linebacker Patrick Willis was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro who led the league in tackles twice. Had Willis played a longer career—he played eight seasons for the San Francisco 49ers—he would have been an unquestioned inductee.

The Hall of Fame committee ultimately bypassed those players, though they'll make strong arguments in future years.