NFL MVP 2021: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Aaron Rodgers has proved, once again, that he thrives in chaos.

Despite another season riddled with off-field chatter surrounding various issues, the Green Bay Packers quarterback took home the NFL MVP Award for the second straight year Thursday.

It's the fourth MVP of Rodgers' career, putting him one behind Peyton Manning's all-time record of five.

At 38 years old, Rodgers racked up 4,115 passing yards with a completion percentage of 68.9. He threw 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions, leading the Packers to a first-place finish in the NFC with a 13-4 record.

Rodgers earned 39 first-place votes, followed by 10 for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and one for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

After winning the award, Rodgers thanked various members of the Packers organization including head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Since the beginning of the season, many had speculated that 2021 would be Rodgers' last year with Green Bay. Towards the end of the season, he said he "wouldn't rule out" the possibility of retirement.

Rodgers caused controversy midway through the season when it was revealed that he misrepresented his COVID-19 vaccination status. He said during the preseason that he was "immunized," but he tested positive for COVID-19 in November.

Rodgers had committed multiple violations of the league's health and safety protocols for unvaccinated players, prompting an investigation by the NFL. After the league's review, Rodgers received a $14,650 fine and the Packers were fined $300,000.

Despite the off-field tumult, Rodgers helped lead the Packers to six wins in their last eight games. But Green Bay's season came to an end in disappointing fashion with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. It was Rodgers' fourth time losing to San Francisco in the postseason during his career.

While it still isn't known whether Rodgers will return to the Packers next season, it remains clear that he is one of the best players in the entire NFL, and now he has another trophy to add to his mantle that proves just that.