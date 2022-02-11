Tom Brady's Final TD Pass Ball, Thrown into Stands by Mike Evans, to Be Auctioned

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Mike Evans caught the final touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career, but the fan who caught the wide receiver's toss into the crowd will be the biggest beneficiary.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reported the fan who caught the ball after Evans tossed it into the crowd is planning on selling it through Lelands Auctions on Sunday.

Evans hauled in a deep touchdown pass from Brady as the Buccaneers were attempting to complete a comeback from 27-3 down in the Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. At the time the focus was on the game and the comeback attempt, but Brady's retirement means it was the final touchdown pass of his career.

Leonard Fournette scored Tampa Bay's last touchdown on the ground, and the Buccaneers lost on a field goal in the final seconds.

"We stayed for the whole game and I just kind of held it like a baby and we watched them come back and lose," the fan said. "We stood around for a while while the players walked off the field, then I tucked it in my jacket and we just walked out like normal. Nobody came up to us or anything."

That stands in stark contrast to when Evans tossed Brady's 600th career touchdown pass into the crowd earlier in the season when someone from the Buccaneers staff eventually retrieved it.

VanHaaren noted Lelands also sold the ball from Brady's first career touchdown pass last June for $428,841.