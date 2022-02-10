C.J. Uzomah Vows to Take Chili Bath if Bengals Beat Rams in Super Bowl 56

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will have a weird way of celebrating if his team defeats the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Uzomah told reporters Thursday that he will take a bath in Cincinnati-style chili if the Bengals win their first Super Bowl title. Cincinnati-style chili is often served over a bowl of spaghetti, which would certainly make for an interesting celebration, if the chili itself already weren't enough.

"You put it in a swimming pool, I'll dive in there and eat my way out," Uzomah said.

While Uzomah can already imagine himself celebrating, it's still unclear if he will participate in Sunday's contest. The 29-year-old has not practiced this week after spraining his MCL in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Uzomah said earlier this week he's "not missing the biggest game of my life." He also provided a crowd-pleasing moment when he ripped off his knee brace at a Bengals fan rally at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday.



Uzomah has been a big factor in Cincinnati's postseason, catching 13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in three games.

