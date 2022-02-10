X

    Wendy's Hypes 76ers' Missed Free-Throw Promo for Ben Simmons' Return with Nets

    Philadelphia 76ers fans surely grew frustrated with Ben Simmons' 59.7 percent free-throw shooting throughout his career, but they might just get a Wendy's Frosty if he misses a pair the next time he plays in the City of Brotherly Love.

    Wendy's has a promotion alongside the 76ers where fans are treated to a free Frosty if an opposing team's player misses consecutive free throws during the second half of games in Philadelphia.

    It appears as if the brand expects fans to get a sweet treat the day after Simmons' new team, the Brooklyn Nets, visits Philadelphia on March 10:

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Wendy’s expecting Frosty’s for every Sixers fan the day after Ben Simmons returns to WFC 😂 <a href="https://t.co/GvWtw98j63">https://t.co/GvWtw98j63</a>

    Thursday's trade sent shock waves across the NBA, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 76ers sent Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

    While Simmons is yet to play a game this season, his return to Philadelphia will be quite the event if he takes the court.

    Desserts may be on Wendy's if he does.        

