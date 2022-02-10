Brooks Koepka Says It's 'Embarrassing' to Drop to 20th in Golf World Rankings

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka, who hasn't won a tournament since last season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, has dropped to 20th in the Golf World Rankings.

And he isn't thrilled.

"That's embarrassing to be 20th, I feel like," he told reporters Thursday. "A lot of it has to do with injury, man. I've been hurt, on the sidelines. Not playing, playing through injury, you can't compete with guys out here. It's nice to be somewhat healthy and get out here and I mean I'm not too worried about it, it will bounce back up."

It's been a long slide for Koepka, who was No. 1 in the rankings in February 2020 but has missed the cut in three of his last seven tournaments. A number of injuries, including knee, neck and hip issues, contributed to that run of poor form.

"You're never 100 percent," he said. "No athlete's ever 100 percent. But, like I said, if you're not healthy, man, it's not easy. But, at the same time, I mean there's nobody out here that's shooting to be No. 2 in the world. So, if you are, you're probably playing the wrong—shouldn't be playing. So, 19 spots to go."