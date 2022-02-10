NCAA Decision Paves Way for Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas to Compete at 2022 Championships

AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

The NCAA announced it will not adopt a new USA Swimming policy regarding transgender athletes for its winter championships, which should pave the way for Penn swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for a national championship.

"The subcommittee decided implementing additional changes at this time could have unfair and potentially detrimental impacts on schools and student-athletes intending to compete in 2022 NCAA women's swimming championships," the NCAA said in a statement.

The NCAA said transgender athletes will only have to comply with rules set forth under a 2010 policy that requires male-to-female transgender athletes have less than 10 nanomoles per liter of testosterone in their blood.

A new USA Swimming policy, which was announced last week, allows for a maximum of five nanomoles per liter of testosterone and must be demonstrated for a 36-month period.

