Report: Al Michaels' Contract Offer from Amazon Could Reach $11M Annually

Sunday's Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams could very well be Al Michaels' final game with NBC, but the 77-year-old play-by-play broadcaster has no plans to retire.

With Amazon set to have the rights for Thursday Night Football, the company is reportedly pursuing Michaels in a deal that could reach $11 million per year, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand adds that Michaels' deal would be for games on Amazon and a few on NBC. He reports one of the games would include a postseason contest.

"This Michaels deal has been at the 1-yard line for a long time, and Amazon has waited to see if an agreement will finally be pushed across the goal line," Marchand wrote.

Starting next season, Amazon will have 15 Thursday Night Football games per year through the 2032 season, per The Athletic's Richard Deitsch. The broadcasts will be available on Prime Video to Amazon Prime customers.

While Amazon is interested in Michaels, Marchand reported "ESPN could try to intercept" him from the company, saying ESPN has been eyeing Michaels and Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football. However, ESPN has not yet made a move for either broadcaster, Marchand added, saying it will "have to get serious" following the Super Bowl.