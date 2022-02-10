Raiders' Maxx Crosby Talks Josh McDaniels, Winning 2022 Pro Bowl MVP, More in B/R AMA

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Maxx Crosby has emerged as one of the NFL's biggest draft steals over the past few years.

The No. 106 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Eastern Michigan amassed 25 sacks in his first three seasons and just capped 2021 with a Pro Bowl appearance and that game's MVP award.

Crosby's efforts also helped the 10-7 Raiders make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

On Thursday, Crosby answered questions in a Bleacher Report AMA session about a variety of topics, including new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and earning the Pro Bowl's top award.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

So I understand you’re here on behalf of Reframe, which has an absolutely awesome mission to help people create healthier drinking habits. I checked it out myself and there are so many amazing tools, exercises and resources that come as a part of that. Can you talk to me a little bit more about what you’re doing with them?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Reframe app is the No. 1 sobriety app in the world. It’s a community to make you feel like you’re welcome. Sobriety is about getting people together and breaking those barriers and stigmas. They do an incredible job to create a safe environment for people. When they came to me, I was really fired up about it.

@DuckButter52: What advice can you give people who are going through recovery?

Everybody’s situation is different, and that’s what I learned through my almost 2 years now being sober. Have to make if you want to change. What changed for me is just realizing I have to do it myself. It’s an internal decision you have to make if you want to change. It truly saved my life. Someone like me, I have a ton of people I help out and that’s what it’s all about—just being of service and giving back. Just for the people out there: stay strong, take it one day at a time and keep that circle tight. If you have a good tight circle and people you trust, stay around that.

@KToney_89: What was it like winning pro bowl DMVP?

It was awesome just being around the best players in the world and being able to talk ball. Those memories are something you’ll always remember. I want to keep going back to the Pro Bowl and keep elevating my career and that’s what I plan on doing. Just being around those guys was super inspiring. It was awesome getting to pick their brains on some of the stuff. I talked with TJ Watt about football the whole time. It was really cool because he’s a football addict.

@BaskingRidger: How in the world do you never run out of energy?

It starts with the work for me. 11 months out of the year I am all in on my commitment to my body and my recovery. Whenever I get to go out on Sunday, it’s a relief because I finally get to put my work on display. I don’t want to ever waste a snap. I don’t want to look back and ever have any regrets. That’s kind of what changed during my third year. That mentality it’s a mixture of heart, cardio and relentless work.

@DouglasCalvert: Do you ever get aggravated after getting held on a ton of plays? How do you overcome that?

That’s a part of the game. You go to Twitter after a game and people are like ‘there’s nobody held like Maxx etc.’ Being a d-lineman that’s just a part of it so you can’t worry too much.

@Steven183882: Thoughts on the McDaniels hire?

He has called me a few times. Every time I see him, he has been busy but I’ve met a lot of people around him. He seems like a really good dude so I look forward to meeting him and getting to know him more.

@OfficiallySpeed: Most fun guy to talk to in the Raiders locker room?

That’s tough. There are a ton of great guys. We had a truly special locker room for sure.

@StephenBSmith: What team did you root for growing up? Was there a specific player you admired?

I was born in Michigan so I grew up a Lions fan, which was tough. There were a ton of guys—Suh, Stafford, Calvin Johnson, Reggie Bush, Jason Jones (he’s an Eastern Michigan guy). Those teams had so much potential so it was disappointing that they didn’t get to make a run.

@Rhettro: If you could play along side with any player in NFL history in their prime, who are you going with?

I would probably say Jared Allen. Him and I coming off the opposite edges would be a problem to say the least.

@NFLugger: Which QB do you want to sack the most that you haven’t?

I would say Brady...I got to play him last year and I was close a couple of times. I’m not sure who now, but I look forward to sacking every QB I can.

@Chris_Traeger: Go-to pregame meal?

I’m a meal prep guy, even on gameday. I eat the same thing before games and all that. Yogurt and snacks—something light, set up by our nutritionist. Our nutritionist Ricky [Ng] is the best in the league.

@MrBoban__: Favorite athlete from another sport?

I was a diehard D-Wade fan. When Harden went to Houston, I was a huge fan of his. I’m a huge basketball fan but there are a ton of guys I could think of. I also love UFC—Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Ngannou—I could go on and on.

@TheCBB: What is your favorite thing about Pitbulls?

Just their personalities. I have three of them and they’re all super unique in their own ways. Pitbulls get a bad rep because of how they’re used but if you treat a dog the right way, they’re the most loving adorable things in the world. I treat them like my children and love them to death.

@Not_TheIslandBoy: Who is your Super Bowl pick?

I haven’t picked yet, but if I had to say, I would probably say the Rams. I want Stafford because he’s an old Lion and I think his time has come to deserve it.