Report: Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, Pick Traded to Spurs for Derrick White

The Boston Celtics have reportedly made a move to acquire Derrick White ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Celtics are receiving White from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports added the Celtics, who are on a six-game winning streak, are also sending a first-round draft pick and Romeo Langford to San Antonio in the deal.

Richardson was a popular name in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Per Brian Robb of MassLive, the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams with interest in Richardson.

The Celtics acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason. He opted into the final season of his previous deal and signed a one-year contract extension in August that paid him a total of $24 million through the 2022-23 season.

San Antonio ranks 13th in the Western Conference with a 20-35 record. The organization appears to be planning for its long-term future.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier in the day that the Spurs agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors:

On Wednesday, the Spurs acquired Tomas Satoransky and a 2027 second-round draft pick in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Richardson and Langford will give head coach Gregg Popovich veteran role players he can use in the starting lineup or off the bench. They combined to average 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. Richardson is shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range.

White is a good reclamation project for the Celtics. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.4 points per game, but his 31.4 three-point percentage is a career low.

He's making a career-high 86.9 percent of his free-throw attempts, so there is reason to hope his shooting touch can turn around in a better environment where he doesn't have to be the focal point of the offense.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka appears to have figured things out with this team. The Celtics have won 13 of their past 17 games since falling to 18-21 after a Jan. 6 loss to the New York Knicks.

Adding White to a lineup that already includes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics more offensive firepower as they chase a playoff spot and try to avoid the play-in tournament.