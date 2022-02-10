Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade 'Very Unlikely' at 2022 Deadline

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The 26-30 Los Angeles Lakers have gone 5-11 in their last 16 games and currently hold down ninth place in the Western Conference. Their season is in a tailspin, and a move could be on the horizon with the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaching Thursday.

However, it appears "very unlikely" that any transaction will involve sending point guard Russell Westbrook out of town, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"It is very unlikely," Wojnarowski said on NBA Today when studio host Malika Andrews asked about the Lakers' "current mindset" in regards to trading Westbrook with the deadline nearing. "I am told they are not engaged on the Russell Westbrook front."

Westbrook has struggled in his first season with the Lakers. His 15.1 player efficiency rating is the worst mark of his 14-year career, per Basketball Reference.

Westbrook can become a free agent after this season, but he has a $47,063,478 player option for 2022-23. Ultimately, his contract terms make dealing Westbrook anywhere difficult.

The Lakers landed Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star who also won the 2016-17 NBA MVP award, in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards last offseason.

He was supposed to form a new big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as L.A. looked to return to the NBA Finals after winning it all in 2020 but failing to advanced past the first round in 2021.

That hasn't happened. James is playing at an MVP level but has been sidelined with injuries. Davis has also been out on occasion. Together, the team's top three stars have started just 18 of a possible 56 games. That trio has gone 10-8 together.

Westbrook's shot has been off all year, and turnovers have been an issue as well.

Still, Westbrook has proven to be a far better player than he's shown this season, and the fact that he's been unable to form much chemistry with James and Davis has clearly hindered the team's progress.

At this juncture, the Lakers appear to be riding it out with the trio and hoping for better results. It's possible L.A. makes some cosmetic changes to the veteran-laden roster around the group, but Westbrook appears to have a home in L.A. through the end of the season.