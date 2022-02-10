James Worthy Rips Lakers for Loss: 'Lowest Point of Just About Any Season I’ve Seen'

AP Photo/John McCoy

The Los Angeles Lakers' season reached a new low Wednesday night, losing to a makeshift Portland Trail Blazers team that jettisoned nearly its entire roster of veteran players over the last week.

Hall of Famer James Worthy has seen enough.

“This is the lowest point of just about any season I’ve seen as a Laker over the years. I don’t have any words for it because we’ve used all our words,” Worthy said on Spectrum SportsNet. “We saw Milwaukee come in and we thought that maybe, OK, that’ll be a measuring game against a good team and we saw what happened. And then against Portland, a team of professional players, but it was almost like they were playing against local [YMCA] pick-up group of guys.

“I think it just goes to show you how deeply, mentally disconnected [the Lakers are]. The inability to fire your brain up for game that you know you should win—or for any game for that matter—shows that there’s a really tough virus going on with this team right now that I don’t know what the medicine is. But this was really bad.”

The Lakers lost to a depleted Blazers roster despite shooting 55.4 percent from the floor, thanks in large part to committing 21 turnovers and giving up 11 offensive rebounds. It was the team's sixth loss in its last eight games, with this one coming without Russell Westbrook—the oft-cited scapegoat of the Lakers' failings.

The fact of the matter is the Lakers are a dispassionate, disappointing team with seemingly no room for improvement. They've been peddling a package of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to teams for months hoping for roster improvement but have found almost zero interest.

With the team helplessly capped out through at least next season, things could get a lot worse before they get better.