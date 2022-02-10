Olympic Men's Alpine Skiing Results 2022: Medal Winners for Combined Slalom

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Johannes Strolz made history in the men's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The Austrian skiier won the gold with a total time of 2:31.43 in his first career appearance at the Games. He finished .59 seconds ahead of Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (2:32.02). James Crawford of Canada captured the bronze with a time of 2:32.11.

Strolz is the son of Hubert Strolz, who won gold in the combined slalom at the 1988 Games in Calgary. They are the first father-son duo to win Olympic gold medals in the same discipline.

"It's really a great moment for me and I'm so thankful that I finally can live my dream and have this gold medal in my hands like my father did in 1988 in Calgary and, yeah, just a dream come true," Strolz told reporters after his victory. "The gold medal really means the world to me."

The win caps a dramatic turnaround for Strolz, who nearly didn't make Austria's Olympic team after being dropped from the squad last year due to a string of poor performances.

Coming out of the downhill part of the race, Kilde and Crawford were neck-and-neck for the top spot. The Norwegian star finished first by just .02 seconds in that discipline (1:43.12 to 1:43.14).

Strolz came in fourth with a time of 1:43.87 behind Canada's Brodie Seger (1:43.54).

The slalom was when Strolz really showcased his skills. The 29-year-old finished in just 47.56 seconds, nearly .60 seconds ahead of the runner-up (Israel's Barnabas Szollos, 48.14 seconds).

Kilde (48.9 seconds) and Crawford (48.97 seconds) came in sixth and seventh, respectively. Their inability to keep pace with Strolz in the slalom allowed him to close the gap from the downhill and get the win.

Even though the ending wasn't what he would have liked, Kilde still wrapped up his performance in these Olympics with two medals. He also won bronze in the Super-G.

Crawford earned his first Olympic medal in his second appearance at the Games. He finished 20th in this event in 2018.