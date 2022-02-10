No. 8 UConn Upset by Unranked Villanova as 169-Game Conference Win Streak Snapped

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

In a surprising result, the No. 8 UConn women's basketball team suffered a 72-69 loss on its home floor to unranked Villanova on Wednesday.

It's the first time UConn has fallen to a Big East opponent in nine years, as the loss ends the Huskies' 169-game conference winning streak dating back to 2013.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

