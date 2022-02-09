Falcons Would 'Love' to Keep Calvin Ridley amid Trade Rumors, Arthur Blank Says

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the team last year, citing a need to take care of his mental well-being.

On Wednesday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed trade rumors surrounding the wideout and told team writer Scott Bair that Atlanta will welcome Ridley back as soon as he's ready to return. But Blank acknowledged that Ridley might prefer to part ways with the team.

"We love the young man," Blank said. "He has had a great history in Atlanta. We'd love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that—he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that. I don't know that. I don't have information to indicate that, but we'll see how that plays out."

Ridley is under contract with Atlanta for the 2022 season after the team exercised his fifth-year option last spring. Blank went on to say that his main focus is continuing to support Ridley in whatever way he needs to help him feel better.

"We've been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent," he said. "We'll see, but I'm mostly concerned about him as a human being."

Ridley played just five games in 2021. He missed the team's Week 5 game in London against the New York Jets because of a "non-injury-related matter." Ridley rejoined the team for the next game and scored a touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins. But he stepped away for good in Week 8.

The 27-year-old finished the year with 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Ridley had an outstanding 2020 season in which he accumulated 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine scores and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ridley was expected to be the Falcons' No. 1 receiver last season after they traded longtime star wideout Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. While Ridley was away from the team, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts emerged as the top option in the passing game and finished with team-highs of 68 catches and 1,026 yards.