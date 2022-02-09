Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Retires After NHL Comeback Attempt; Won 2011 Stanley Cup

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Decorated Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, who was attempting a comeback with the team after undergoing offseason hip surgery, has announced his retirement after 15 NHL seasons:

Rask worked as the backup goaltender to Tim Thomas during the 2010-11 Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning season. He also served as the team's top netminder for the 2012-13 and 2018-19 Eastern Conference champions.

No goaltender has ever played more games for the Bruins than Rask, who also owns the franchise record in wins. He retires with a 308-165-66 record, 2.28 GAA and .921 save percentage.

The 34-year-old is a two-time All-Star Game participant who won the 2013-14 Vezina Trophy after going 36-15-6 with a 2.04 GAA and .930 save percentage. In addition, he won the bronze medal with Finland at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

