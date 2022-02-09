MLB Rumors: Free-Agent SS Trevor Story Doesn't Want to Change Positions

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Free-agent shortstop Trevor Story could increase his options if he changes positions, but the former Colorado Rockies star reportedly wants to stay in his current spot.

"I believe Story is still a shortstop and will remain so with his new team," Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported in a mailbag. "That could change but from everything I've been told, Story doesn't want to switch positions."

The discussion comes after Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Seattle Mariners have interest in Story as a third baseman. The two-time All-Star "has a long list of suitors to play a multitude of positions," per Heyman.

No deal can be made while MLB remains in a lockout, but Story will be one of the hottest names in free agency once a new collective bargaining agreement is signed.

In a relatively down year last season, Story hit .251 with 24 home runs, 34 doubles and 20 stolen bases. Through six years in the majors, he has a .272 career batting average and .863 OPS, averaging 34 home runs and 22 stolen bases per 162 games.

The 29-year-old has also excelled defensively in the majors, totaling 69 defensive runs saved during his career, per FanGraphs. He had a positive rating in the category in each season.

There could still be limited openings, especially after top shortstops like Corey Seager and Javier Baez already signed big deals this offseason. Carlos Correa is also still available for teams needing an elite player at the position.

Moving to second base or third base might help Story in free agency, although he has only played shortstop defensively in the majors.

He did make 73 appearances as third and 29 appearances at second in the minor leagues, but the most recent action at either spot was in 2015. Moving an elite player off his natural position to a spot he hasn't played in seven years would be a risky decision for any team.