Roger Goodell: NFL Will Deal with Brian Flores' Tanking Allegations 'Very Seriously'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he will investigate tanking allegations levied by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in his lawsuit against the league and several of its teams.



"Integrity of the game is very important," Goodell told reporters Wednesday. "We'll deal with it very seriously."

The commissioner said all the allegations in the lawsuit were "very disturbing."

Flores alleged racial discrimination against the NFL in its hiring practices while also stating that he was fired after refusing to "tank" while head coach of the Dolphins. The lawsuit asserts:

"During the 2019 season, Miami’s owner, Stephen Ross, told Mr. Flores that he would pay him $100,000 for every loss, and the team’s General Manager, Chris Grier, told Mr. Flores that 'Steve' was 'mad' that Mr. Flores' success in winning games that year was 'compromising [the team's] draft position.'"

The Dolphins went 5-11 in Flores' first season before producing a 19-14 record over the last two years.

