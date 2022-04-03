Usos Defeat Nakamura, Boogs; Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Usos beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The contest turned when Boogs' knee gave out as he was holding both Usos on his shoulders, leaving Nakamura to challenge the brothers on his own.

The SmackDown tag champs unleashed a two-on-one attack on The Artist, culminating with a one-and-done for the pinfall.

The match came about as a result of Nakamura and Boogs daring to stand up to The Usos in an attempt to end their reign of terror over the SmackDown tag team division.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have long felt empowered based on their association with universal champion Roman Reigns, but they began taking more and more liberties in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

They had been scheduled to defend the SmackDown tag team titles against The Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber, but they attacked Erick and Ivar during their entrance, so the bout didn't happen.

The Viking Raiders did get their title opportunity a couple of weeks later on SmackDown, but they fell short, as The Usos retained.

Their trend of attacking tag teams continued when they took out Nakamura and Boogs during their entrance on the March 4 episode of SmackDown.

The Usos subsequently claimed they were the cream of the crop among WWE tag teams and couldn't be beaten, which caused The Artist and the musician to lay down a challenge.

Boogs challenged Jey to a singles match with the stipulation that he and Nakamura would get a championship match at WrestleMania if he won.

The energetic Boogs did manage to prevail and earn a title shot, but The Usos got the last laugh that night when Jimmy broke his rival's guitar over his back.

That gave Nakamura and Boogs every reason to gain revenge, but The Usos proved their dominance once again by retaining the titles and extending their reign beyond 250 days.