Super Bowl 56 Average Ticket Price Is $8,869; Highest Average Resell Value Ever

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fans looking to get a ticket to Super Bowl LVI might want to look at a different secondary site than StubHub.

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the average ticket price for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is up to a record $8,869.

Prices for Super Bowl tickets have been a hot topic of discussion, especially in the wake of former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson pointing out the difficulty most fans will have in securing a seat to see their favorite team in the big game:

It's not a surprise that this year's Super Bowl would set a record for ticket sale price. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where ticket prices for sports and entertainment events will often be on the higher end of the spectrum.

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire wrote in August that the average ticket price for a Rams home game has nearly doubled from $109.24 in 2019 to $212.16 in 2021.

Part of the increase in ticket prices for Rams games can be attributed to SoFi Stadium. The team spent its first four seasons in Los Angeles from 2016-19 playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

SoFi Stadium opened in September 2020, but fans weren't allowed to attend Rams home games last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rams and Bengals will play on Sunday to determine the NFL champion for the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.