Myles Garrett, Quavo, Jack Harlow Headline 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

The NBA revealed the rosters for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Wednesday, and they are headlined by former NBA players, athletes from other sports, musicians and actors.

As seen in the following tweet, one of the teams will be coached by Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, while fellow Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins will coach the other:

Many of those taking part in the game, which will occur in Cleveland on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend, have ties to the host city.

Perhaps chief among them is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who is among the most beloved sports figures in Cleveland.

Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, who set a new team record for sacks in a single season during the 2021 campaign with 16.

A pair of former Cleveland Cavaliers stars will compete as well, with Anderson Varejao playing for Team Walton and Daniel "Booby" Gibson playing for Team Nique.

Both Varejao and Gibson were part of the Cavs team that reached the NBA Finals in 2007 with LeBron James leading the way.

Other notable names set for the Celebrity Game include musicians Quavo, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown and Machine Gun Kelly, as well as actress Tiffany Haddish.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has been played on a nearly annual basis since 2003 with Terrell Owens, Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart among those who have won MVP honors.