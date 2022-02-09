Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson Headline 2022 NFL Draft Combine Invites

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The NFL has invited 324 players to the 2022 scouting combine, including potential top draft picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson.

The league released the full list of prospects invited to the event, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu are among the other potential first-round talents who received an invite to Indianapolis.

Several top players will often attend the combine but won't go through any of the workouts.

During the last in-person combine in 2020, Joe Burrow and Chase Young chose not to participate in any on-field work. They were the top two picks in their draft class.

Top prospects will often save their workouts for pro days held at their college campus. It is a more controlled environment for the player, who gets to do work with coaches and other players he has an established chemistry with.

Coming out of the Senior Bowl last week, B/R's NFL scouting department updated its top 200 players in the 2022 draft.

Thibodeaux, Ekwonu and Neal are the top three players available. B/R scout Derrik Klassen compared Thibodeaux to a better version of Jacksonville Jaguars edge defender Josh Allen:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It may take a year or two for Thibodeaux's technique and pass-rushing plan to catch up to his talent, but the fact that he has been as effective as he has to this point while only showing adequate hand usage is a testament to all the other tools he has. Thibodeaux can be a good player in any scheme right out of the gate and has the long-term potential to be an All-Pro."

The Jaguars own the top pick for the second consecutive year. They landed Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall last year. New head coach Doug Pederson and his staff will have a big decision to make with their first pick.

Thibodeaux and Neal would seem to be the most likely candidates. Thibodeaux can be the anchor on the defensive line, next to Allen. Neal could give the Jaguars a franchise player at left tackle to protect Lawrence's blind side.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, from April 28-30.