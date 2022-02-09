Olympic Hockey Results 2022: Scores and Top Highlights from Wednesday's Games

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Russian Olympic Committee opened the defense of its gold medal in men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland at Beijing National Indoor Stadium.

Denmark upset the Czech Republic in Wednesday's other Group B game on the first day of competition in the tournament, which doesn't feature NHL players.

Let's check out the final scores followed by a recap of the action.

Men's Ice Hockey Results (Feb. 9)

Russian Olympic Committee 1, Switzerland 0

Denmark 2, Czech Republic 1

Wednesday Recap

Any thought the ROC would simply roll to another gold medal—thanks to the severely depleted rosters caused by the NHL's absence—was put on hold for at least one game as the Russians had their hands full with a gamely Swiss side.

Switzerland won the shot battle Wednesday, 33-30, and had numerous chances to level the score in the third period. Luckily for Russia, goaltender Ivan Fedotov was up to the task en route to a shutout.

The game's only goal came late in the first period, and it was the product of some good fortune as Anton Slepyshev blindly threw the puck toward the front and it bounced in:

ROC head coach Alexei Zhamnov expressed confidence his team will get better as the tournament goes on following the lackluster opener.

"Each of the guys, each of our players will improve, and this game here was just necessary for all of us and the coaching staff, too," Zhamnov told reporters. "It's hard without game practice."

Meanwhile, Denmark raced out to a 2-0 lead over the Czech Republic in the opening period courtesy of goals from Markus Lauridsen and Frans Nielsen—the latter played for the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings during the peak of his career.

Nielsen's tally came on a well-executed penalty shot:

Roman Cervenka scored for the Czech Republic early in the second period to trim the lead to one, but the Czechs could never find the equalizer despite a flurry of chances in the final minute of the third period, including one that hit the post.

Looking ahead, Thursday's hockey schedule features the openers in Groups A and C.

Team USA is set take on the host nation of China, and Canada will battle Germany in Group A. Play in Group C will feature Sweden vs. Latvia and Finland vs. Slovakia.