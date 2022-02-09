Windhorst: James Harden, Ben Simmons Trade Talks Trending Toward Deal Happening

AP Photo/Matt York

The whispers about a James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade keep getting louder as we move closer to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Brian Windhorst said things are "trending" in the direction of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers working out a deal:

"The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. I know that there’s people saying things on the record, trying to act like that’s not happening, but it is absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place. The Sixers were out there yesterday having trade negotiations with other teams looking to clear roster spots, looking to move other players on their roster—including Tobias Harris—in what looks like ancillary moves to support a James Harden arrival."

Windhorst noted one of the sticking points for Philadelphia is Brooklyn also wants "two or three other pieces" in addition to Simmons, including players and draft picks.

According to Windhorst, the sides are "in the deal zone" for Harden and Simmons.

"I suspect they’re going to get it done," he added. "I’m not going to tell you for sure they’re going to get it done, but it’s trending in that direction."

Simmons and the 76ers have been at odds all season, as the relationship reached a boiling point in October when he was thrown out of practice and suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

Per a report last week by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Simmons continues to tell the Sixers and his representatives he's not mentally ready to play.

Shelburne noted Simmons has been doing work at Philadelphia's practice facility in recent weeks, but that's more a matter of convenience and privacy for him than an indication he wants to return to the team.

"When it's empty, the Sixers' practice court is probably the safest place for Simmons," Shelburne wrote. "Every other location where he has trained eventually gets leaked. And until he is traded, those close to him say he wants no attention. No cellphone cameras. No crowds."

Despite not having Simmons all season, the 76ers are sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-22 record. Joel Embiid is having an MVP-caliber year, posting 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Landing a second superstar to play with Embiid could help to elevate the Sixers into the elite tier in the Eastern Conference, alongside the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The Nets are also in their own predicament ahead of the trade deadline. Kevin Durant still has no specific timetable to return from a sprained MCL he suffered Jan. 15. Kyrie Irving remains ineligible to play in home games amid his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brooklyn is on a nine-game losing streak and has fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-25 record. The Nets are being outscored by 14.4 points per game during this losing skid, including a 126-91 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Harden has missed five of the past seven games with hand and hamstring injuries. He is on pace to have the worst three-point percentage (33.2) and second-worst field-goal percentage of his career (41.4).

Despite the shooting inconsistencies, Harden is still averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. The 10-time All-Star can become a free agent this summer if he opts out of the final season of his deal.