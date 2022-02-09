Video: Warrick Dunn Responds to Fan's Autograph Request by Mail After 21 Years

Jamie Squire

One fan received an unexpected surprise in the mail from former NFL running back Warrick Dunn.

Philadelphia Eagles season-ticket holder Eric Emanuele posted a video on Twitter saying that he used to send out football cards to teams to see if anyone would sign and return them.

It took Dunn 21 years to respond to Emanuele, but he finally got one of the cards back to him:

Emanuele also read a letter that Dunn included with the card: "Thank you for your unwavering support of my football career. My apologies if this response has not reached you in a timely manner. It's a great pleasure to autograph the enclosed memorabilia."

The card Emanuele sent to Dunn was from the 2001 Upper Deck set. It came out after he ran for 1,133 yards and scored nine total touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2000 season.

Dunn had a 12-year NFL career from 1997-2008 with the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. He is one of 31 players in league history with at least 10,000 rushing yards.