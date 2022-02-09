Ayumu Hirano Tops Snowboarding Halfpipe Qualifying; Shaun White Through to Finals

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

If Tuesday's qualification runs were any indication, Japan's Ayumu Hirano will be the one to beat in the men's snowboard halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Hirano paced the field with a score of 93.25, which put him safely into Thursday's final. Each of the 25 competitors were scheduled for two runs in qualifications with the best single score counting, and the top 12 advanced to the three-run final where their qualification scores will not carry over.

Here is a look at the 12 qualifying scores, per the Olympics' official website:

Ayumu Hirano (JPN), 93.25 Scotty James (AUS), 91.25 Ruka Hirano (JPN), 87.00 Shaun White (USA), 86.25 Valentino Guseli (AUS), 85.75 Yuto Totsuka (JPN), 84.50 Taylor Gold (USA), 83.50 Jan Scherrer (SUI), 79.25 Kaishu Hirano (JPN), 77.25 Andre Hoeflich (GER), 75.00 Patrick Burgener (SUI), 73.00 Chase Josey (USA), 69.50

The biggest storyline coming into the event, at least from an American perspective, was the presence of 35-year-old Shaun White. Not only did he become the event's oldest men's competitor in Olympic history by participating, but he also did so with the knowledge this will be the last-ever Olympic Games of his legendary career.

"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White told reporters.

A major difference this time around is the reality he was not the favorite despite taking home the gold medal at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Games.

That is a testament to a loaded field that includes reigning X Games champion Scotty James of Australia and Japan's talented trio of Ayumu Hirano, Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano. Ayumu Hirano has won the last two Olympic silver medals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

White's four biggest challengers followed the script during the first run and were all in the top five, with James leading the way.

However, the pressure was firmly on the American star, who fell during his first run and needed a solid second attempt just to qualify for the final in his last Olympics.

As if there wasn't enough pressure on him, Ayumu Hirano, Ruka Hirano and James all improved on their scores in the second run—with the latter busting out a frontside 1620 tail grab—underscoring just how loaded the field is in Beijing.

Yet White, as he has so many times throughout his legendary career, came through in the clutch with an impressive run that included a frontside double-cork 1080 and a double McTwist 1260.

While it wasn't good enough to beat Ayumu Hirano, James or Ruka Hirano, it set the stage for what promises to be a memorable final.