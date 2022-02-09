Iowa Athletic Department Apologizes to Wisconsin Wrestler Austin Gomez for Fan's Slur

AP Photo/Matthew Holst

Wisconsin wrestler Austin Gomez said a fan directed a racial slur at him during this past weekend's match against Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"Iowa fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the country who will back their team no matter what and I love that," Gomez tweeted. "But there comes a time where certain fans (not all fans) cross a line that doesn't need to be crossed."

He also said he wasn't surprised by the treatment since he experienced something similar in front of Hawkeyes fans when he wrestled for Iowa State from 2017 to 2020.

"Hopefully there is action taken so other student-athletes and families don't have to have the same experience in the future," Gomez added while pointing out his mother and 16-year-old sister were in the stands when fans were verbally abusing his family.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported the Iowa athletic department formally apologized to Gomez and released a statement that said, in part, "The University of Iowa denounces any act of hatred and is committed to providing a safe and equitable environment. Any individual found in violation of our fan behavior policy is subject to being banned from attending future Hawkeye athletic events."

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh also responded to the situation and appreciated Iowa's response.

"This behavior has no place in the Big Ten and college athletics as a whole," McIntosh said. "It is totally unacceptable. We have been in contact with Austin, his parents and the Iowa athletics administration and I am thankful that our colleagues at Iowa are investigating the incident. I appreciate the Gomez family having the courage to bring this to light. They have our complete support."

While Iowa won the overall match 29-6, Gomez earned a 3-2 decision over Vince Turk in the 149-pound match.