Knicks Trade Rumors: Harrison Barnes Eyed by NY Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The New York Knicks have reportedly asked the Sacramento Kings about the availability of Harrison Barnes, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Multiple sources reportedly told Berman that the Kings were open to dealing Barnes prior to their blockbuster trade Tuesday in which they landed Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis. In exchange, they sent a package including Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana.

Barnes, 29, is averaging 16.8 points on 45.6 percent shooting (40.6 percent from three-point range), 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is in his 10th NBA season and fourth with the Kings.

The former North Carolina star is in the third year of a four-season, $85 million contract that expires in 2023.

The 24-30 Knicks are in a complete free fall. They've lost nine of their last 11 games and currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The three teams below the Knicks—the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic—are all in various states of significant rebuilds. Meanwhile, the Knicks entered this season with postseason expectations after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference last year.

They fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round but added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the offseason and were expected to contend for the playoffs yet again.

However, they are on the outside looking into the play-in tournament picture with a roster that has struggled offensively and taken a step back defensively.

Barnes could at least help the team's scoring efforts, especially given his hot shooting from behind the three-point line this year. The onus has been on Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to carry the offensive burdens of late, and Barnes could ease some of that pressure.

At any rate, the Knicks will likely be heard from again as the rumor mill heats up prior to the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Thursday.

And given the Kings' franchise-altering trade, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them continue dealing prior to the deadline as well.