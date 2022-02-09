Trae Young and All Contestants Revealed for 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Stephen Curry won't be there to defend his title at the 2022 Three-Point Contest, but there is plenty of talent among the eight competitors at this year's event.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young headlines the list alongside Fred VanVleet, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, CJ McCollum, Patty Mills, Luke Kennard and Desmond Bane.

The shooting competition will be the second event on All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 19.

VanVleet was the first player rumored to be a participant, making it a big weekend for the guard as he also takes part in his first-ever All-Star Game. The former undrafted player is averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game this season, while his 3.9 made threes per game ranks second in the NBA behind only Curry's average.

Young has been known for his deep shots throughout his career, but he has been more efficient in 2021-22 with a career-best 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. After losing in the first round of the 2020 contest, the guard could be ready for a better showing this time around.

LaVine and Towns are also All-Stars this season, with Towns especially trying to prove himself as the only big man on the lineup.

McCollum is an interesting name on the list as well, but mostly because he was already in the news Tuesday after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. He will hope he gets comfortable enough in his new surroundings before heading to Cleveland.

Kennard has had the best shooting season among the players involved, ranking sixth in the league with a 42.8 three-point percentage this season. Mills, Bane, Towns and LaVine are also shooting at least 40 percent on the year entering Tuesday.

The players will have a lot to live up to after an exciting competition in 2021, which featured Curry edging Mike Conley to win his second title:

Curry is one of seven players with multiple wins in the Three-Point Contest, but everyone involved this year will be looking for their first title.