Errol Spence Jr. to Face Yordenis Ugas for Unified Welterweight Title in April

Errol Spence Jr. has announced he will face Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight title fight on April 16:

Spence comes in as the WBC and IBF welterweight champion, while Ugas has the WBA belt. The winner would have all the major titles except the WBO, which is held by Terence Crawford.

It will be the first bout for Spence since defeating Danny Garcia in December 2020.

Last August, Spence was scheduled to face Manny Pacquiao, but he withdrew due to an eye injury. Ugas replaced him in the bout and defeated Pacquaio by unanimous decision.

The win helped Ugas retain his WBA title, which he originally won with a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in 2020. The 35-year-old is 27-4 in his career and is coming off four straight wins.

Spence, 31, has a 27-0 career record with 21 knockouts and has held at least one title since 2017. He already has an impressive list of victories against Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, who defeated Ugas in 2019.

It should make the American a favorite heading into the match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but there are no guarantees in boxing.

A win over Ugas could set Spence up for an anticipated bout against Crawford.