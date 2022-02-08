Giants Rumors: Don 'Wink' Martindale Finalizing DC Contract After Ravens Exit

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Don "Wink" Martindale is reportedly close to joining Brian Daboll's coaching staff with the New York Giants.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are finalizing a deal to make Martindale their new defensive coordinator.

Martindale's departure from the Baltimore Ravens last month came as a surprise.

Head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement Jan. 21 that the two sides "agreed to move forward in separate directions" after multiple conversations.

The Ravens hired Martindale to be their linebackers coach in 2012 and promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2018 after Dean Pees retired.

Baltimore's defense ranked in the top three in points allowed and top seven in yards allowed in each of Martindale's first three seasons in charge.

Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the second-best defensive play-caller in the NFL entering the 2021 season behind Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

The Giants are rebuilding their organization after a 4-13 season. General manager Dave Gettleman retired in January after four years with the club. The Giants fired Joe Judge as head coach after he went 10-23 in two seasons.

Joe Schoen was named general manager Jan. 21 after spending the previous five years as an assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bills. Daboll, who worked with the Bills for four seasons as offensive coordinator, was named Giants head coach the following week.

Martindale's track record of success on the defensive end should go a long way toward helping a New York defense that finished 18th in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and 23rd in points allowed (24.5 per game) in 2021.