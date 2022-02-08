Olympic Hockey Results 2022: USA Women's Loss and Tuesday's Top Scores

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

The much-anticipated showdown between the United States and Canada women's hockey teams at the 2022 Olympics on Tuesday went in favor of the Canadians.

Canada scored three goals in the second period to earn a 4-2 victory over the Americans. Both teams entered this matchup undefeated in Group A and having already clinched a berth in the quarterfinals.

The Canadians have been dominating the tournament so far. They won their first three games by a combined score of 29-3. The U.S. was coming off its best game of the Olympics with an 8-0 victory over Switzerland.

Tuesday's win gives Canada the top seed going into the eight-team playoff round. Team USA is the No. 2 seed, putting the two countries on a path to potentially play for a gold medal for the fourth consecutive Olympics.

Tuesday's Results

Canada 4, USA 2

Japan 3, Czech Republic 2 (shootout)

Sweden 3, Denmark 1

Finland 5, Russian Olympic Committee 0

Group A Standings

1. Canada: 4-0-0-0 (plus-28 goal differential)

2. United States: 3-0-0-1 (plus-14)

3. Finland: 1-0-0-3 (minus-9)

4. Russian Olympic Committee: 1-0-0-3 (minus-12)

5. Switzerland: 1-0-0-3 (minus-21)

Group B Standings

(wins, OT W, OT L, losses)

1. Japan: 2-1-1-0 (plus-6 goal differential)

2. Czech Republic: 2-0-1-1 (plus-2)

3. Sweden: 2-0-0-2 (minus-1)

4. China: 1-1-0-2 (0)

5. Denmark: 1-0-0-3 (minus-7)

Full standings via NBCOlympics.com. Teams in italics advanced to quarterfinals

The Americans were more aggressive on the offensive end in the defeat. They had a 53-27 advantage in total shots, but Canada made its opportunities count with four goals against Maddie Rooney.

Abbey Murphy missed a chance to put the U.S. up 1-0 in the first period when her attempt hit the post. Canada took an early advantage thanks to Brianne Jenner's power-play goal with just under six minutes to go in the opening frame.

Team USA did take a 2-1 lead midway through the second period thanks to goals from Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter.

Trailing for the first time in these Olympics seemed to wake up the Canadians. They closed the second period with three goals in the span of 5:25 to take a 4-2 lead.

Jenner tied the game just 26 seconds after Carpenter's go-ahead score. Jamie Lee Rattray put Canada on top with her third goal of the tournament.

Marie-Philip Poulin put the cherry on top with a penalty-shot goal with 2:35 remaining in the second period.

Both defenses tightened up in the third period. Ann-Renee Desbiens was fantastic in the net for Canada. She had 51 saves in the game, most ever in the Olympics by a male or female goalie.

Of those 51 stops, 21 came in the third period.

In other action on Tuesday, Japan secured the top spot in Group B with a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in a shootout. Hanae Kubo scored the only goal on 10 shots between the two teams in the shootout.

The U.S. will take on the Czech Republic in the first quarterfinal game on Thursday at 12:10 a.m. ET.

Sweden has had a fantastic turnaround after a rough start to the Olympics. After being outscored 6-2 in their first two games, the Swedes scored back-to-back wins over China and Denmark to reach the quarterfinals.

Emma Nordin, Lisa Johansson and Ebba Berglund all scored goals for Sweden in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Denmark. They will take on Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Finland salvaged group play with a 5-0 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee. The Finns had a rough draw to start the tournament with games against the U.S. and Canada.

A 3-2 loss to Switzerland left Finland winless heading into Tuesday's contest. Five different players scored for the team in the win. Anni Keisala stopped all 19 shots she faced from the Russians, and Finland will face Japan in the quarters on Saturday.