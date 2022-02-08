Rams' Jalen Ramsey: 'Of Course' I Want to Cover Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't backing down from a challenge ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He told reporters he "of course" wants to shadow Ja'Marr Chase during the game and expanded on his approach:

"It's me now, it's me, keep it real. Of course, that's what I'm asking for. That's what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That's what it's all about.

"There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us, and we are going to do what we've got to do from there. But you're going to get to see that matchup, you're going to have the opportunity to see it, and I'm going to be ready for it."

While asking Ramsey—a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro—to simply shadow Chase is a potential option, the presence of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd alongside the dominant rookie with quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm is one of the things that makes the Bengals so dangerous.

It will require a group effort to slow down all three, and that isn't even accounting for running back Joe Mixon.

Therefore, don't be surprised if the Rams use Ramsey all over the field against such an explosive offense, but his individual matchup with Chase is one of the biggest talking points going into the game.