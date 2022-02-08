Mark Lye Fired as SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Host for WNBA Comments

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM

SiriusXM has fired PGA Tour Radio host Mark Lye after his misogynistic comments about women's basketball during a broadcast Saturday.

"You know the LPGA Tour, to me, is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago," Lye said, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "You couldn't pay me to watch. You really couldn't, because I couldn't relate at all. It's kind of like, if you were a basketball player, and I'm not trashing anybody, please don't take it the wrong way."

"I saw some highlights of ladies' basketball. Man. Is there a gun in the house? I'll shoot myself [before] I watch that."

Lye didn't stop there. "You know, I love watching the men's basketball," he continued. "I love watching the men's golf. I never used to like watching ladies' golf. But I will tell you this. I've been up close watching these ladies play because I used to have a big function every year called the Lucas Cup and I'd have LPGA players and PGA Tour players."

He then took to Twitter to offer an explanation for his comments but was unapologetic:

Lye, a former PGA Tour pro who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic, confirmed his firing to Golf.com's Nick Piastowski, saying, "I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment."

Lye competed on the PGA Tour from 1977 to 1995. He placed in the top 10 41 times in his career, including tying for sixth place at the 1984 Masters. Lye also played on the PGA Tour Champions from 2003-08 with one top-10 finish.